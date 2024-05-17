Three players in Australia's A-League arrested for alleged illegal betting

Sydney: Three players for Australian top flight soccer club Macarthur FC were arrested on Friday for alleged betting corruption by manipulating yellow cards in multiple A-League matches.

Investigations found a senior player for the southwest Sydney club was allegedly taking instructions from a man, believed to be in South America, to organise for yellow cards to occur during games in exchange for profit, New South Wales (NSW) state police said.

Yellow cards were allegedly manipulated during games on Nov. 24, 2023 and Dec. 9, 2023. Failed attempts were allegedly made to manipulate yellow cards during games on April 20, 2024 and May 4, 2024, police added.

The players, who police did not identify, are expected to be charged with engaging in conduct that corrupts a betting outcome of an event.

A fourth player from the club is also expected to be charged when tracked down by police.