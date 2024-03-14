TikTok turns to creators to fight possible US ban

Paul Tran, who runs a skin care brand with his wife, Lynda Truong, called Love & Pebble, said he didn't even know about the bill when TikTok approached him for the trip last week. "I said, 'For sure I'm going out there,'" he said, adding that 90 per cent of his company's sales come from the app. "Most people still think that TikTok is just some fun app, but really, businesses are being made here."