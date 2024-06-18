'Timely' save: Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

London: Thanks to a metal detectorist, a 95-year-old British farmer's prized Rolex watch, which he believed was eaten by a cow, has been reunited with the timepiece half a century later.

James Steele said he lost the watch in the early 1970s when he "suddenly realised" its bracelet had broken.

"The cow could have eaten it with a mouthful of grass, the vet said," the BBC quoted Steele from Shropshire as saying.