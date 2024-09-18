Titan submersible implosion was avoidable: Former OceanGate employee

OceanGate Expedition's Titan submersible which was on an expedition to view Titanic's wreckage imploded on June 18, 2023.

David Lochridge, a former operations director had warned about the risk of the implosion and said that the unfortunate tragedy could have been avoided if his complaint had been looked into.

According to a report by Associated Press, David said, "I believe that if OSHA had attempted to investigate the seriousness of the concerns, I raised on multiple occasions, this tragedy may have been prevented."

Talking about the implosion which claimed the lives of all 5 crew passengers on-board, he said, "As a seafarer, I feel deeply disappointed by the system that is meant to protect not only seafarers but the general public as well."

David in a testimony said that 8 months after he had filed a complaint with OSHA, a worker had informed him that the administration had not commenced investigating his case and had also listed it after 11 cases.

By then, OceanGate sued David, to which he filed a countersuit, but ten months after he had filed his initial complaint, he decided to back off and both the cases were closed.