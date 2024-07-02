Touching sheep buttocks: New stress buster for China's youth

The youth in China in the recent past have grown fond of sheep's buttocks to relieve stress.

A report in The South China Morning Post said that youngsters are also sharing their experiences on social media while suggesting others to do the same.

According to the Chinese media house, markets in northwest China's Xinjiang province saw several tourists in June who arrived here to touch the buttocks of flocks of sheep awaited in rows to be traded.

Zhang Yong, a psychologist at Wuhan University of Science and Technology in central China highlighted what could be the possible reason for the weirdly peculiar trend. “Young people are trying to break free from the constraints of daily life through unconventional means,” he said adding, “However, blindly following trends is not advisable. This behaviour reveals a lack of respect for animals and people should pursue other reasonable forms of entertainment.”

Whatsoever, the young crowd in China has a different take on their newly developed interest. A tourist shared on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu that the animals’ rumps feel bouncy and soft, and claimed that touching them is “incredibly addictive”.