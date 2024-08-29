Toxic, deadly, cheap: Life for women gold miners in the Philippines

Sagada/Paracale, Philippines: It's a man's world mining gold in the Philippines - but it's the women who come off worst.

Be it cooking toxic pans of mercury, scouring mud pools for cheap slivers of hope or sluicing the boggy soil - women do the hardest jobs and get paid the least.

One in three of the illegal mining workforce is female - and women are 90 times more at risk of dying on the job than men.

"There are a lot of women in the mines, but they are invisible," Meggy Katigbak, an expert on small-scale gold mining, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The work is illegal, makeshift - and doesn't even pay well.

But they've been mining this way for centuries in Paracale, a colonial, coastal city whose name means 'canal digger' after gold-hungry colonial powers swooped in to make their fortunes.

They are still scouring - and dreaming big - today.

"Life here is hard, but my children give me strength to do this. They’re my life," Christy Ortiz told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Like any other day, 44-year-old Ortiz rose at dawn, waking first to cook for her seven children, before setting out to hunt for gold in a homemade mine she had dug from rice paddies and filled with muddy water.

Ortiz and her husband practice compressor mining - the world's most dangerous gold extraction method and one that is only found in her little corner of the Philippines.

Manila banned it in 2012 for its grave safety risks and health hazards - a matter of no care to the Ortiz family.

As Ortiz looked on, her husband dove 10 feet (3 m) under, breathing through a tube he had connected to a compressor, which pipes air underwater and is her family’s prized possession.

Ortiz paid 29,000 pesos ($515.92) for the machine, using money she had amassed through years of scrimping, carefully saving her state welfare grants: money only given to the country’s poorest.

While her husband waded underground for hours, filling buckets with dense soil, Ortiz performed all the above-ground rituals to extract whatever slivers of gold she could find.

With no protective equipment, she worked in the same white shirt and skirt that she wore at home.