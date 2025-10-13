Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump says 'war over' as he addresses Israeli Parliament as hostages and some Palestinian prisoners freed

Among both Israelis and Palestinians, the ceasefire and the start of the exchange brought relief after two devastating years of war.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 12:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 12:17 IST
World newsIsraelDonald TrumpHamas

Follow us on :

Follow Us