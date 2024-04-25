Trump compares campus protests to violent white supremacist march at Charlottesville

Some of the campus demonstrations have included hate speech and expressions of support for Hamas, the militant group in Gaza that carried out attacks on Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people. In response to those attacks by Hamas, Israel has waged a war in Gaza, killing more than 34,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. This week Biden condemned demonstrations that he said veered into antisemitism, but he also expressed sympathy for the Palestinians.