Trump gets bond deal to ward off $454 million judgment, for now

The terms may be costly, but Trump had little choice. Absent a bond, James could have moved to collect at any moment, freezing bank accounts and potentially starting the long, complicated process of seizing some of his marquee New York properties. She has suggested she would pursue Trump’s office tower in lower Manhattan, at 40 Wall St., a short walk from her office.

A spokesperson for James, a Democrat, declined to comment.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, said in a statement that the former president “looks forward to vindicating his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict.”

Trump had recently posted a separate $91.6 million bond in a defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. The collateral he pledged to the bond company in that case was off limits for the civil fraud bond. Few people, even wealthy ones like Trump, need to come up with bonds this big, let alone two at once, and it was unclear whether he would be able to secure both before time ran out.