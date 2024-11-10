Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump holds up transition process over ethics code

Since Trump created his transition team in August, it has refused to participate in the normal handoff process, which typically begins months before the election.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 03:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 03:21 IST
World newsUSUS newsDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us