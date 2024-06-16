Trump, in pitch to black voters in Detroit, casts Biden as anti-black

Detroit: Former President Donald Trump, courting Black voters at a church on the west side of Detroit on Saturday, sought to harness animus toward migrants crossing the border, sanitized his track record on race and sold himself as the best president for Black Americans since Abraham Lincoln.

As he spoke to roughly 200 people, Trump largely ignored his history of racist statements and his decades of calls for tougher policing that have fueled his three presidential campaigns.

Instead, during short remarks before a panel with Black residents of Detroit at the city’s 180 Church, Trump tried to cast President Joe Biden as anti-Black, focusing intently on Biden’s role in shepherding the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, a sweeping bill that criminal justice experts have said laid the groundwork for mass incarceration that disproportionately hurt America’s Black communities.

Trump, at one point, seemed determined to ensure that Biden’s role in the crime bill would be the event’s main takeaway. He falsely accused Biden of coining the term “super predators” and then insisted that those in the audience should not forget Biden’s role, as a US senator, in championing the bill and helping pass it.

“He was the one with the super predators,” Trump said of Biden. “So just please remember that if you’re going to vote Democrat — because you shouldn’t vote Democrat.”

Trump’s visit was part of a larger effort by his campaign to chip away at Democrats’ traditional support among Black voters as he seeks to reverse his 2020 loss to Biden.

Though Black voters have overwhelmingly favored Democrats since the civil rights era, recent polls have shown the party losing some of their support. A New York Times/Siena College poll of battleground states in May showed 23 per cent of Black voters supporting Trump, a record level. Trump won just 8 per cent of Black voters nationally in 2020.

As he tries to appeal to Black voters, Trump often cites his record as president, but the reality is more complicated than what he often presents.

In Detroit, Trump highlighted the funding bill that he signed for Black higher education institutions, which Congress passed. And he celebrated his role in the First Step Act of 2018, his signature criminal justice reform bill.

But critics have said that Trump’s frequent pro-police rhetoric while president often undercut his work on criminal justice reform. And while he often takes credit for a low Black unemployment rate during his presidency, he frequently overstates his role in it and ignores other economic indicators.

Saturday’s roundtable in Detroit brought out a more diverse crowd, and a larger share of Black attendees, than is typical of a Trump campaign event, even as a significant number of the roughly 200 people in the crowd were white.