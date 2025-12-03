Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump repeats claim of ending India, Pakistan conflict, says should win Nobel Prize

'We ended eight wars...But we're going to do one more, I think, I hope,' Trump said in remarks at a Cabinet Meeting, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 19:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 19:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us