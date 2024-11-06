Trump second politician to lose re-election to White House and then have success. Who was the first?

Election of 1892: Cleveland returned to politics to challenge President Benjamin Harrison, his successor, winning the rematch largely due to public dissatisfaction with economic conditions.

Major Challenges:

Economic Depression: Shortly after his second inauguration, the Panic of 1893 hit, leading to a severe economic depression. Cleveland’s response focused on maintaining the gold standard and reducing government debt, which some believed worsened conditions.

Labour Unrest: Labour strikes, most notably the Pullman Strike of 1894, became widespread due to economic hardship. Cleveland’s decision to use federal troops to break the strike stirred controversy, as it was viewed as prioritising business interests over workers’ rights.

Silver vs Gold Debate: Cleveland opposed the free coinage of silver, preferring to keep the gold standard to maintain a stable economy. This stance alienated the pro-silver factions within his own party.

Hawaiian Annexation: Cleveland opposed the annexation of Hawaii, rejecting a treaty initially proposed by Harrison. He later sent a commissioner to investigate the situation, finding the Hawaiian monarchy had been illegally overthrown.