Trump sues ABC News and anchor Stephanopoulos for defamation

Former President Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News on Monday, arguing that anchor George Stephanopoulos had harmed his reputation by saying multiple times on-air that Trump had been found liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

A jury in a Manhattan civil case last year found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, but did not find the former president liable for rape. The judge, however, later clarified that because of New York's narrow legal definition of "rape," the jury's finding did not mean that Carroll "failed to prove that Trump 'raped' her as many people commonly understand the word 'rape.'"