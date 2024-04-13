Trump to meet with embattled House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson

Trump, who holds great sway with congressional Republicans, has also regularly weighed in on legislation, including killing a bipartisan US-Mexico border security deal, passage of which could have weakened one of his key attacks against Biden. The meeting presents Johnson with a chance to demonstrate a united front with the former president that Republicans say is necessary if the party is to retain control of the House and capture both the Senate and the White House in November.

"We've got to get on the same page about where we want the party to go," said Representative Kevin Hern, who leads the conservative Republican Study Committee, the biggest House Republican caucus.

"I don't think we've all heard directly how the president and the speaker are aligned," Hern added. "We've got to get in lockstep as the Republican Party."

Greene this week has repeated her threats to force a vote to remove Johnson from leadership.

"Our voters will not support a Republican Party that continues like his leadership has been," Greene told reporters after a meeting with Johnson on Wednesday. "We have to have changed behavior that supports the policies that the American people are supporting under President Trump."

Disorder within the caucus has repeatedly forced Johnson to use a parliamentary maneuver bypassing Republican hardliners and relying on substantial Democratic support to pass critical legislation, such as bills averting government shutdowns.

But strong support from Trump could neutralize Greene's ouster threat and spare a repeat of the chaos that ensued after McCarthy's ouster. Trump could also determine which path the speaker takes on Ukraine aid, despite appeals to approve the assistance from an unprecedented number of foreign leaders.

"As far as being able to move anything in the House, his support or lack thereof is actually incredibly impactful," Republican Representative Kelly Armstrong said.