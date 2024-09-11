Trump vows to end Russia-Ukraine war if elected president

Asserting there was no threat of war in the four years he was president from 2017 to 2021, Trump said, "I know (Russian President Vladimir) Putin very well. He would have never -- and there was no threat of it either, by the way, for four years -- gone into Ukraine and killed millions of people when you add it up...” Trump blamed the Biden-Harris Administration for not preventing the war in Ukraine and said, "If I were president, it would have never started." The former president asserted that he wanted the war to stop and claimed that millions were being killed in it.