Trump website features image of his bloody face to raise funds

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump's website featured an image of him with a bloodied face on Monday morning to urge supporters to donate to his campaign and come together in the spirit of unity and peace following this weekend's shooting.

The website redirected prospective donors to a page on fundraising platform WinRed that shows a black and white image taken by an Associated Press photographer that Trump has described as "iconic."

It shows the Republican candidate's face streaked with blood and his fist raised in defiance after a bullet pierced his upper right ear at a rally in Pennsylvania. The image was captioned with the words "FEAR NOT" written in upper case letters.