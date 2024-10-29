Trump's second-term agenda: Trade wars, mass deportations, destroying 'deep state'

Trump would seek to decimate what he terms the "deep state" – career federal employees he says are clandestinely pursuing their own agendas – through an executive order that would reclassify thousands of workers to enable them to be fired. That would likely be challenged in court. He has vowed to fire what he terms corrupt actors in national security positions and "root out" political opponents.

Trump has said he would require every federal employee to pass a new civil service test of his own creation, though his practical authorities to do so are limited. Close allies are also vetting scores of potential hires who could be counted on to implement his policies, and Trump has suggested they must adhere to his belief that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Trump would set up an independent government efficiency panel headed by billionaire supporter Elon Musk to root out waste in the federal government. He has not detailed how the body would function but said it would develop a plan to root out "fraud and improper payments" within six months of being formed.

He would crack down on federal whistleblowers who are typically shielded by law and would institute an independent body to monitor US intelligence agencies.