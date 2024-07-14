Trump's signature head tilt may have saved his life

Donald Trump's close 'graze' with death is the most recent example of the spectre of violence and the threat of assassination that seems to hang over populist American political figures through the country's history.
Trump, who went from real estate tycoon to being a TV reality star to sitting at the Oval office, is a prime example. His signature grins, grimaces, gaffes and style of speaking are very much part of the pop culture fodder. So are his head tilts and hand gestures.
But it may have been one of these head tilts and pauses to deliver his next line that may have saved his life. Slow-motion replays of videos of the assassination attempt show Trump tilting his head just seconds before the shot was fired.
Two videos in particular show the crucial moment from two different angles. They reveal how Trump may have saved his own life with the quirky head tilt that is such an integral part of his public persona. One shows the action replay of the moment just before the bullet grazed Trump's ear.
Another shows what the secret service agents saw from the back.
Trump can be seen grabbing his right ear before bringing his hand down to look at it and then dropping to his knees behind the podium. Within seconds, agents swarmed to cover the former president. He emerged about a minute later, his face streaked with blood. "Fight! Fight! Fight!" he said, pumping his fist in the air.
One person who attended the rally was killed and two other spectators were critically wounded, the US Secret Service said.
Published 14 July 2024, 17:10 IST