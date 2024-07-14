Trump's signature head tilt may have saved his life

Donald Trump's close 'graze' with death is the most recent example of the spectre of violence and the threat of assassination that seems to hang over populist American political figures through the country's history.

Trump, who went from real estate tycoon to being a TV reality star to sitting at the Oval office, is a prime example. His signature grins, grimaces, gaffes and style of speaking are very much part of the pop culture fodder. So are his head tilts and hand gestures.

But it may have been one of these head tilts and pauses to deliver his next line that may have saved his life. Slow-motion replays of videos of the assassination attempt show Trump tilting his head just seconds before the shot was fired.