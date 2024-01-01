Tsunami hits Japan after a series of strong earthquakes

By Ryotaro Nakamaru

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 hit off the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast, triggering a tsunami for a wide swath of the country that was expected to reach as high as five meters (16 feet) in some areas.

Japan issued a tsunami warning for almost all of its western coast after the quake hit Monday, causing some train services to stop, power plants to halt operations and authorities to check on nuclear reactors.

There have been no immediate reports yet of major injuries but video footage on broadcaster ANN showed collapsed houses in Wajima, about 300 kilometers (190 miles) northwest of Tokyo, after it was hit by a tsunami of at least 1.2 meters. There were also fires in the area, video on broadcaster NTV showed.