Turkey's Erdogan offers to help end Russia-Ukraine war, Kremlin rules him out as intermediary

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Ankara could help end the Ukraine-Russia war, but Putin's spokesman said Erdogan could not play the role of an intermediary in the 28-month-old conflict.

Erdogan, speaking to Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan, said he believed a fair peace suiting both sides was possible, the Turkish presidency said.

But Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, ruled out any role as a go-between for the Turkish leader.

"No, it's not possible," said Peskov, when asked by a Russian television interviewer whether Erdogan could assume such a role, according to the Russian Tass news agency. The news agency's account did not explain why the Kremlin was opposed to Erdogan's participation.