Turkish police arrest masked man after five people stabbed

Istanbul: Turkish police have arrested an 18-year-old masked man after five people were wounded in a stabbing attack in the northwestern city of Eskisehir, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

Wearing a helmet, a skull face covering and bulletproof vest, the attacker stabbed five people sitting in the garden of a mosque, leaving two in a critical condition, according to other media reports.

Turkish media broadcast a video apparently filmed by the assailant as he rushed through the garden area, with people fleeing as he approached.