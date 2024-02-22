Two killed after container ship hits bridge in China

Beijing: Two people were killed, three others listed as missing and five vehicles fell off when a section of a bridge collapsed after it was hit by a container ship in China’s Guangzhou city on Thursday.

The accident took place in the early hours when a pier of the Lixinsha Bridge was hit by an empty container ship which led to collapse of part of the beam in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, 90-odd km northwest of Hong Kong.

The captain of the cargo ship has been arrested, Beijing News reported.