Two killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region, Kyiv says

'The bodies of two people were found during the rubble removal,' Ukrainian emergencies service said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 13:36 IST
Kyiv: Two civilian people were killed and five wounded in a Russian attack on Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region on Monday, Ukrainian emergencies service said.

"In the afternoon, as a result of a missile attack on (the town of) Snihurivka, a fire broke out in a coffee shop, a car shop and a tyre service, and a blast wave damaged a self-service car wash," the service said in the Telegram messaging app.

"The bodies of two people were found during the rubble removal," it added.

Published 27 May 2024, 13:36 IST
