Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Two too many: UK man found with 3 penises as doctors make shock discovery

The discovery was made by student researchers at the University of Birmingham Medical School in the UK while examining the cadaver of a 78-year-old man, whose body was donated to the institute.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 12:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 12:03 IST
World newsUKUnited KingdomTrendingBiology

Follow us on :

Follow Us