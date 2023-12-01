UAE set to announce $30 billion climate finance fund at COP28

The United Arab Emirates is preparing to announce a new $30 billion climate-focused investment fund during COP28 with backing from some of the world's biggest investors including BlackRock, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sources said the UAE would provide the bulk of the money and private equity firm TPG and infrastructure investor Brookfield would also be involved. Two sources said the money would be overseen by UAE-backed investor Lunate Capital.

The news was reported earlier on Thursday by the Financial Times.

One source said Lunate would seek to raise and deploy additional capital in climate-related investments.