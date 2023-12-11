UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

London: The British government said on Monday it was creating an enforcement unit to increase its power to crack down on companies evading Russian sanctions.

The Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation (OTSI) will be responsible for the civil enforcement of trade sanctions, investigating potential breaches, issuing penalties and referring cases for criminal enforcement.

It will also help businesses comply with sanctions, the government's Department for Business and Trade said, and its remit will include activity by any UK national or UK-registered company that may be avoiding sanctions by sending products through other countries.

The unit will launch early next year and work alongside the existing Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.