UK PM-elect Keir Starmer wants 'new strategic partnership' with India

London: Keir Starmer, the human rights barrister elected Britain’s new Prime Minister on Friday, pledged a “reset” not only for the country but also for the Labour Party’s relationship with the Indian diaspora to pursue a “new strategic partnership", including an FTA, with India if his party won a strong mandate.

Stramer-led Labour won the UK general election with a landslide.

Starmer, 61, will be the next prime minister, telling supporters at a victory rally that “change begins now.” He will now be deservedly credited with achieving an impressive reversal of fortunes for Labour after a crushing election defeat in December 2019.

The other turnaround he has been working on is to try and re-build his party’s relationship with British Indians, alienated under former leader Jeremy Corbyn over a perceived anti-India stance on Kashmir.