UK PM Rishi Sunak holds flurry of calls over Israel-Gaza conflict

In a call with Prime Minister and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Sunak discussed the prospect of a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

This was followed up with a call with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to discuss areas of cooperation between the UK and Qatar, including on ensuring safe passage for aid to Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian suffering and on urgent efforts to secure the release of hostages.