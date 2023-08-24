UK PM Sunak apologises for ‘inadvertent’ code breach over wife Akshata's shares

"I am also grateful that during our helpful discussion, you accepted that my response during the Liaison Committee hearing on March 28, 2023 complied with the rules on declaration, given that at that time, I had no idea of the connection between Koru Kids and the Childminder Grants Scheme policy. It was only after the hearing that I became aware of the link, as set out in my subsequent letter to Sir Bernard, the Chair of the Liaison Committee, dated April 4, 2023,” he said.