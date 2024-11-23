UK police carry out controlled explosion near London Euston station

<p>London: British police carried out a controlled explosion near Euston railway station in central London after investigating a suspect package, they said on Saturday.</p><p>"A controlled explosion has been carried out by specialist officers and the police cordons have now been lifted," the capital's Metropolitan Police said on social media platform X.</p>. <p>LBC News reported earlier that the station had been evacuated.</p><p>In a previous statement, the police said they were aware of reports online about an incident "in the vicinity of Euston Station" and that cordons were in place as a precaution.</p><p>Those cordons have now been removed, they said in an update</p>