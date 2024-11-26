UK police forces quietly withdraw from X platform amid content concerns

X-COMMUNICATION

Other forces said X remained useful for updates on things like road closures, but platforms like Facebook and Instagram were better for reaching communities.

X did not respond to a request for comment.

X has been a primary communication tool for the British government, public services, institutions and millions of people for over a decade.

It had just over 10 million British app users in October, compared with 4.5 million for Threads and 433,000 for Blue Sky, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb.

But usage is dropping, with X's British app users down 19% on a year ago, Similarweb data showed.

The government still posts to X but does not use it for paid communications. It does, however, advertise on Meta's Instagram and Facebook, a government source said last month.

Several well-known organisations, including the Guardian and non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate, have quit X due to concerns over its content.

Cary Cooper, professor of organisational psychology and health at Alliance Manchester Business School, said many institutions were wary of Musk's power over the platform, as well as his "very substantial views".

Asked why more police forces had not quit, Cooper told Reuters: "Institutions, just like individuals, get addicted. They invested in it over a period of time."

North Wales Police is the only force to officially quit X completely.

"As X was no longer an effective communication medium, this change hasn't affected our abilities to reach our communities," it said.