Ukraine fires UK storm shadow missiles at Russia for first time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has long called for Western governments to bolster military support, including allowing the use of long-range missiles to hit targets in Russia that are crucial to Vladimir Putin’s war effort.

Storm Shadow debris was found in Russia’s Kursk region to the north of Ukraine and two missiles were intercepted over Yeysk, a Black Sea port in the southern Krasnodar region, according to the Telegram channel Rybar, which has connections to the army and more than 1.3 million subscribers. The information couldn’t be independently verified.

US Treasuries pared declines after the latest missile launch was announced.

It comes a day after the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine had used western-supplied ATACMS for the first time to strike a military facility inside Russia.