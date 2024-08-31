Ukraine floats India summit to push plan to end Russia’s war

Swiss Summit Falls Short

The June 15-16 summit hosted by Switzerland, which drew more than 100 countries and organizations, fell short in its ambition to cement global support. China didn’t attend, while India joined delegations including Indonesia and South Africa in declining to sign the final communique.

Zelenskyy raised the issue during Modi’s visit, seeking India’s signature, the president’s spokesman, Nykyforov, said, adding that the host of a second summit must have signed the text. The language in that document had already been narrowed to focus on specific issues — nuclear and food safety and the return of abducted children and prisoners — to win over maximum support.

But India’s skepticism of Ukraine’s initiative is due to Russia’s exclusion, according to senior Indian officials familiar with the diplomatic exchanges who spoke on condition of anonymity. Modi’s government has made clear that a solution can only be found through dialog between the two sides, they said.

Modi followed through with that message during his visit to Kyiv last week — the first by an Indian premier since Ukraine’s independence in 1991. Even as he offered his most direct support for the country’s territorial integrity, he stood by his call for a diplomatic resolution as the only path to peace.

As the West has expressed outrage over Russia’s attack on its neighbor, India has maintained political and economic links with Moscow, which supplies India with cheap oil and weapons. The Indian leader’s Kyiv visit followed a trip to Moscow last month for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

That trip drew criticism from US and Ukrainian officials, particularly because it occurred on the same day that a deadly Russian missile strike hit a children’s hospital in Kyiv. But Modi informed Zelenskyy this month that he had spoken to Putin — “looking him in the eye” — and told him that “this is not the era for war.”

“I spoke my mind clearly that the solution to any problem cannot be found on the battlefield,” Modi said in Kyiv. India’s prime minister spoke with both US President Joe Biden and Putin about the war in Ukraine following his visit to Kyiv.

The prospect for a summit that would involve Russia has also grown uncertain in the wake of the Kursk incursion. It was followed on Monday by Russia’s biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the invasion began and targeted the country’s power infrastructure.

Zelenskyy said earlier this week that the move into the Kursk was part of a “victory plan” to force Moscow to end the war that he will present to Biden and the contenders for US presidency next month.

At the same time, his army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi admitted the attack has so far failed to blunt Russia’s push in the east, which increasingly threatens the city of Pokrovsk, the key military logistics hub for Kyiv’s military operations in the east.

Moscow’s military commanders had no plan to send significant forces from Ukraine to the Kursk region, a person close to the Kremlin told Bloomberg last week.

Russian military bloggers have claimed that Ukraine’s defenses in the region around Pokrovsk have gradually weakened. At the same time, some have worried that Kyiv may be holding forces back in order to launch counter attacks further south in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.