Ukraine secures return of 49 people in POW exchange with Russia

Ukraine has secured the release of 49 people from Russian captivity in the latest exchange of prisoners with Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

The latest swap since Russia's invasion in 2022 was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency said.

"Another return of our people - something we always wait for and work tirelessly to achieve... We must bring home every single one of our people, both military and civilian," Zelenskiy said on X, announcing the 56th such swap with Russia.