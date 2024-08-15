Ukraine’s incursion into Russia flips the script on Putin

Still, there were signs of public jitters stemming from uncertainty over the involvement of young conscripts in the fighting. Since the start of the war, Putin has pledged that conscripts — Russian men as young as 18 are required to serve in the military for a year — would not be sent into the Ukraine war zone. But battles on Russian territory could be a different matter, and an exiled Russian investigative news outlet, Important Stories, reported Wednesday that it had identified 22 conscripted soldiers who had gone missing in Kursk.

Conscripts in Kursk who had retreated from the border after Ukraine’s attack were now being “sent to the defense of Kursk again,” said Grigory Sverdlin, the head of an organization that helps Russians seeking to avoid military service. He said his group, Idite Lesom (Get Lost), had received more than 20 appeals for help from conscripts or their relatives.

The use of conscripts is especially sensitive for Putin because their families could form a potent anti-war force, as they did during the Soviet Union’s war in Afghanistan in the 1980s and Russia’s war in Chechnya in the 1990s. In Ukraine, by contrast, Russia’s force has mainly been made up of well-paid contract soldiers whose families receive large payments if the men die, as well as prisoners who have been promised freedom if they survive.

Beyond the potential involvement of conscripts, analysts predicted that the effort to drive Ukrainian troops out of Kursk could eventually hinder Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine. Ruslan Pukhov, the director of security research group CAST, based in Moscow, said the need to shift some of Russia’s invasion force to Kursk could, in turn, threaten Russia’s strategy of a slow-moving advance across the front line in Ukraine.

“The first days of the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region should be assessed as very successful, although its ultimate goals remain unclear,” Pukhov said. “In moral terms, the Russian Federation has taken a powerful blow.”

Russia retains an advantage in the war in terms of personnel and domestic resources, but Ukraine’s incursion underlined Kyiv’s ability to use its nimble forces and Western weaponry to steal some of Russia’s initiative. In the televised meeting Monday, Putin blamed the West for “fighting us with the hands of the Ukrainians,” repeating his frequent depiction of the war, which he started with a full-fledged invasion, as a proxy campaign against Russia by the West.

State television has continued to play down the crisis, treating it as a natural disaster or a terrorist attack. Russian forces are “driving the enemy out of our land,” the anchor on the prime-time newscast on Channel One intoned Tuesday, adding that “the main task now is to help civilian victims.”

But on Telegram, popular pro-war bloggers have criticized Russian officials for hiding the scale of the problem. One noted dryly that despite the Russian Defense Ministry’s regular reports claiming hundreds of “destroyed” Ukrainian soldiers, “the enemy reported to be killed is, nevertheless, continuing to capture our territories.”