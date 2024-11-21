Home
Ukraine's military says Russia launched intercontinental ballistic missile in the morning

Ukraine's military also said it shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Russia during the attack.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 07:39 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 07:39 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaRussia-Ukraine Conflict

