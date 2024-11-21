Ukraine's military says Russia launched intercontinental ballistic missile in the morning

<p>Kyiv: Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from its southern Astrakhan region during a morning attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Kyiv's air force said, the first time Russia has used such a powerful, long-range missile during the war.</p><p>The strike comes after Ukraine used U.S. and British missiles to strike targets inside Russia this week, something Moscow had warned for months would be seen as a major escalation.</p><p>The Russian attack targeted enterprises and critical infrastructure in the central-eastern city of Dnipro, the air force said, at a time of escalating moves in the 33-month-old war launched by Russia in Ukraine.</p><p>It was unclear from the statement what the intercontinental ballistic missile targeted and whether it caused any damage.</p>.Ukraine fires UK storm shadow missiles at Russia for first time.<p>The missiles have a range of thousands of kilometres and can be used for delivering nuclear warheads, though they can also have conventional warheads.</p><p>Ukrainian air defences shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles during the attack.</p><p>"In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation," the air force said, detailing types of weapon used in the attack.</p><p>It did not say what kind of intercontinental ballistic missile was fired. </p>