UN officials describe horror in Gaza, pleading for a cease-fire

“There is nowhere safe for these patients to go,” Griffiths said. “For those on life support and babies in incubators, moving would almost certainly be a death sentence.”

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general for United Nations Relief and Works Agency, the agency that aids Palestinians, appearing via livestream, expressed deep concern for UN workers’ safety. The agency says more than 60 of its personnel have been killed. Lazzarini called his colleagues and the aid they administered “the only glimmer of hope for the entire Gaza Strip.”

But, he said, referring to a border crossing with Egypt, “The handful of convoys being allowed through Rafah is nothing compared to the needs of over 2 million people trapped in Gaza.” He said that without the “political will to make the flow of supplies meaningful,” his agency was doomed to fail.