Under pressure, Biden camp charts narrowing path to reelection

Biden was on the second day of a two-day trip to Nevada on Wednesday, when the White House announced he had a mild case of Covid and had canceled a planned speech.

Democratic lawmakers have voiced fears that Biden would lose not only the White House but also the House of Representatives and Senate to the Republican party.

The campaign had hoped those voices would quiet after the shooting. But US Representative Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who is running for the Senate, warned donors in a private meeting Tuesday that the party was likely to suffer major losses if Biden continued to run.

Trump's immediate, televised reaction to the shooting — a raised fist as blood streamed down his face from a grazed ear — contrasted with questions over Biden's mental acuity and whether he has the stamina for four more years in the White House.

Although most polls show Biden lagging Trump in the Rust Belt states the campaign is focused on, the Democratic candidate remains "within the margin of error," the senior official noted.

"This is the strongest path, one we're focused on right now," the official added.

The narrowing map for Biden means a widening one for Trump. Some polls before the shooting showed Trump competitive in Democratic-leaning Virginia, New Hampshire and even Minnesota, which hasn't supported a Republican presidential candidate since 1972.

"When things go south, they go south everywhere," James Carville, a veteran Democratic strategist, said. "This has been the worst summer for a national party since Republicans and Watergate," he added, referring to the Congressional investigation that resulted in Republican President Richard Nixon's resignation in 1974.