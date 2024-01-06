Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein docs reveal names of Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Jackson, and other A-list celebs

A new batch of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case has been unsealed, which has led to further scrutiny of his association with Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton. Moreover, other names such as Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker have also popped up in these documents.
The now-deceased financier and sexual offender's former manager, Juan Alessi, has revealed that Prince Andrew's wife, Sara Ferguson, was also present at Epstein's island where he allegedly brought many underage girls and coaxed them into performing sexual acts.
“I think Sarah was there only once and for a short time. I don’t think she slept in there. I cannot remember. I think she was visiting Wellington and she came to the house and we met her," Alessi said regarding the Ferguson's presence at Epstein's house, according to The Guardian.
However, Alessi did say that Prince Andrew took daily massages when he was at the island.
Former US President Donald Trump was also at the Epstein's mansion, Alessi revealed. He added that unlike Andrew, who stayed at the place for weeks, Trump never spent a night there.
“He would come over, have dinner. He never sat at the table. He eat with me in the kitchen,” Alessi said regarding the former US Prez.
Besides DiCaprio, there are mentions of other A-list celebs like Cameron Diaz, Michael Jackson, Bruce Willis and Cate Blanchett, according to The Independent.
Epstein socialized with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities before pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. He took his own life in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.
Dozens of women have accused Epstein of forcing them to provide sexual services to him and his guests at his private Caribbean island and homes he owned in New York, Florida and New Mexico.
The names of more than 150 people mentioned in a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers, were kept under seal for years until a federal judge ruled last month that there was no legal justification to keep them private.
In a deposition, Giuffre said she had sex with several politicians and financial leaders.
Giuffre's deposition named several prominent figures who have previously denied her allegations, including hedge-fund owner Glenn Dubin, billionaire US businessman Tom Pritzker and the late New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.
She said she also had sex with other political leaders whose names she could not remember.
Dubin could not immediately reached for comment, Reuters said. A spokesperson for Pritzker told the news agency said the businessman "continues to vehemently deny" the allegation.
Sigrid McCawley, Giuffre's lawyer, said some questions about who enabled Epstein have still not been answered.
"The unsealing of these documents gets us closer to that goal," she said in a statement on Wednesday.
In a separate deposition, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg said Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast to pose for a photo with Epstein, Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend.
Sjoberg said the photo also included a puppet that said "Prince Andrew" on it.
This allegation was previously reported by the Mirror in 2020.
Andrew has been stripped of most of his royal titles due to his association with Epstein.
He settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre in 2022 for an undisclosed sum, and has denied wrongdoing.
The list stems from a long-settled defamation lawsuit that Giuffre filed against Maxwell.
Maxwell, the daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting underage girls for Epstein. She is appealing her conviction.
Giuffre accused Maxwell of recruiting her when she was underage for Epstein to abuse.
US District Judge Loretta Preska, who is overseeing the case, ruled that some names would remain confidential, including those of people who were underage when Epstein abused them.
With Reuters inputs