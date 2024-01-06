Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein docs reveal names of Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Jackson, and other A-list celebs

A new batch of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case has been unsealed, which has led to further scrutiny of his association with Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton. Moreover, other names such as Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker have also popped up in these documents.

The now-deceased financier and sexual offender's former manager, Juan Alessi, has revealed that Prince Andrew's wife, Sara Ferguson, was also present at Epstein's island where he allegedly brought many underage girls and coaxed them into performing sexual acts.

“I think Sarah was there only once and for a short time. I don’t think she slept in there. I cannot remember. I think she was visiting Wellington and she came to the house and we met her," Alessi said regarding the Ferguson's presence at Epstein's house, according to The Guardian.

However, Alessi did say that Prince Andrew took daily massages when he was at the island.

Former US President Donald Trump was also at the Epstein's mansion, Alessi revealed. He added that unlike Andrew, who stayed at the place for weeks, Trump never spent a night there.

“He would come over, have dinner. He never sat at the table. He eat with me in the kitchen,” Alessi said regarding the former US Prez.

Besides DiCaprio, there are mentions of other A-list celebs like Cameron Diaz, Michael Jackson, Bruce Willis and Cate Blanchett, according to The Independent.