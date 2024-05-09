US aims to destabilise India during Lok Sabha polls: Russia amid allegations New Delhi involved in Pannun killing plot

"The reason [behind the US accusations] is to unbalance the internal political situation in India and complicate the general elections [...]," she said, adding that Washington's actions are clearly interference in India's internal matters.

Her comments come amid the White House taking cognisance of a Washington Post report stating that the then-RAW chief had okayed the assassination plot of Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

While White House called the report of India's involvement a 'serious matter', India labelled the report as 'unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations.' In the meanwhile, a US State Department official said that Washington was 'regularly working' closely with New Delhi in the probe into the alleged plot to kill Pannun.

On May 7, a State Department official added that the US was waiting for the results of India's probe into the alleged plot to kill the Sikh separatist.

Notably, India has historically enjoyed close ties with Russia in terms of defence but is now improving relations with the US in that sector.