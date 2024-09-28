Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US and allies discuss detentions by Houthis with Yemen

The United States and some European allies this week met with officials from the internationally recognised Yemeni government to discuss detentions of United Nations and nongovernmental organisation staff by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 19:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Washington: The United States and some European allies this week met with officials from the internationally recognised Yemeni government to discuss detentions of United Nations and nongovernmental organisation staff by Yemen's Houthi rebels, the State Department said on Friday.

"These individuals must be released immediately, and all staff must be allowed to perform their work without fear of unjustified detention or intimidation," the State Department said in a statement.

The Iran-aligned Houthis control Yemen's capital and most populous areas.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2024, 19:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesUSUS newsYemenHouthis

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT