US charges Indian in plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York

New York: An Indian national was on Wednesday charged here by federal prosecutors in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil.

Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which also carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Matthew G Olsen said.

US authorities said Gupta agreed to pay an assassin $100,000 to kill the Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.

"On or about June 9, 2023, CC-1 and GUPTA arranged for an associate to deliver $15,000 in cash to the UC in Manhattan, New York, as an advance payment for the murder," according to the charges.

The indictment has not named the US citizen but The Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, last week reported that US authorities thwarted a plot to assassinate banned Sikhs for Justice’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns it was involved in the plot.