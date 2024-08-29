US court holds TikTok responsible for death of 10-yr-old; revives lawsuit

A United States court has brought up a lawsuit against a social media platform TikTok holding it responsible for the death of a 10-year-old girl.

According to a report by The Times of India, filed by the girl's mother Nylah Anderson, the lawsuit claims that TikTok recommended a dangerous 'Blackout Challenge' to the girl who died after attempting it.

The lawsuit alleged that the social media platform's algorithm played a crucial role in recommending the challenge to the girl.

Though internet companies typically enjoy legal protection from liability for user-generated content, the court has in this case asserted that this protection doesn't cover algorithmic recommendations.

Due to earlier rulings, social media platforms were shielded from the liability of failing to stop user from accessing harmful content.