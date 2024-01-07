US court prevents California from banning guns in most public places

A federal appeals court on Saturday reinstated a judge's ruling that barred California from enforcing a new law that bans the carrying of guns in most public places, a measure that the lower court judge had concluded was unconstitutional.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals dissolved an order by a different 9th Circuit panel from a week earlier that suspended an injunction issued by a judge who concluded the Democratic-led state's law violated the right of citizens to keep and bear arms under the US Constitution's Second Amendment.

Last week's order had temporarily stayed the injunction and allowed the law to take effect on January 1. Gun rights groups then asked the 9th Circuit to reconsider, and on Saturday a different panel of judges dissolved the order suspending the injunction.

"So the politicians’ ploy to get around the Second Amendment has been stopped for now," C D Michel, a lawyer for the gun rights groups, said in a statement.

California's appeal of the injunction will now be heard in April. Representatives for California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta, Democrats who supported and defended the law, did not respond to requests for comment.

The measure, which Newsom signed into law in September, was enacted after a landmark ruling in June 2022 by the conservative-majority US Supreme Court that expanded gun rights nationwide.