US invites Asim Munir, calls Pakistan a 'phenomenal partner' against terror

Kurilla particularly lauded the Pakistan Army for arresting Mohammed Sharifullah, a senior operational commander of the ISIS-K, who had allegedly played a key role in planning the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021, killing 13 US soldiers and 169 Afghan civilians.