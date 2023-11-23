US lawmakers hail Indian-Americans' contribution to development at Capitol Diwali events

Kumar said in his remarks, 'Lately, more than 20 per cent of all high-tech startups are owned by Hindu Americans and the list of Fortune 100 Hindu CEOs, CTOs, CFOs is growing every day. The innovation and success of the recent landing by India on the south pole of the moon at one-tenth the normal cost speaks volumes about Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.'

In the third event, Hindus for Human Rights convened a multi-faith Diwali gathering on Capitol Hill where it urged for a ceasefire in Gaza. The event was attended by Khanna and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.