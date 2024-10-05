US military strikes Houthi tagets in Yemen: Official

<p>Washington: The US military has carried out multiple strikes against targets linked to Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen, a US official told <em>Reuters</em> on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.</p><p>The official declined to comment on further details. The US military's Central Command could not be reached for comment.</p>.Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli military posts with rockets.<p>The Houthis have carried out nearly 100 attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea since November and say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's year-long war in Gaza. They have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers.</p>