US presidential debate 2024: Biden stumbles early, Trump fires out falsehoods at first debate

Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, were under pressure to display their command of issues and avoid verbal gaffes as they sought a breakout moment in a race that opinion polls show has been deadlocked for months. Biden, in particular, has been dogged by concerns about his age and sharpness, while Trump's incendiary rhetoric and sprawling legal woes remain a vulnerability.

Two White House officials said Biden had a cold.

As the debate unfolded, Biden appeared to hit his stride, delivering attack lines with more focus. At the halfway mark, he referred to Trump's conviction for covering up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels for the first time, calling him a "felon."

In response, Trump brought up the recent conviction of Biden's son, Hunter, for lying about his drug use to buy a gun.

Asked about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, the former president refused to accept any responsibility and claimed that many of those arrested were innocent. "This guy has no sense of American democracy," Biden scoffed in response.

Biden also blamed Trump for enabling the elimination of a nationwide right to abortion by appointing conservatives to the US Supreme Court, an issue that has bedeviled Republicans since 2022.