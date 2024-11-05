US Presidential Elections: Poll timing, exit polls, how to watch in India and all you need to know

False or misleading claims by billionaire Elon Musk about the US election have amassed 2 billion views on social media platform X this year, according to a report by non-profit group Center for Countering Digital Hate.

Government officials and voting rights advocates in the U.S. have warned about election-related misinformation while urging social media platforms, including X, to take steps to remove any false information about the vote.

Musk, who owns X, is a supporter for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Musk's political posts have amassed 17.1 billion views since he endorsed Donald Trump in July – over twice as many views as all the U.S. political campaigning ads that X has recorded in its political ads disclosure dataset in the same period.

Among posts by Musk that were described in the report as false or misleading were those claiming "voter importation" such as "a triple digit" rise over the past four years in undocumented immigrants in battleground states, as well as posts questioning "the integrity of voting."

With Reuters inputs